Lockdown enters second day

Srinagar: Strict restrictions were imposed in Kashmir for the second consecutive day on Saturday of the government ordered three-day lockdown in Jammu and Kashmir to prevent the spread of virus.

In Srinagar, government forces including police and CRPF were deployed on roads to ensure effective implementation of the lockdown. On the major roads, barricades and concertina wires were erected to prevent the public movement.

In the city centre Lal Chowk, all business establishments were shut except few medical stores.

All the roads were deserted with no presence of traffic expect essential services. Essential services compromising doctors, healthcare workers, journalists etc were allowed. Along with them, employees and hospital bound patients were also allowed.

At the checkpoints, forces were seen stopping the vehicles for checking to ensure strict movement of essential services on the roads before letting them to pass through them.

Besides Srinagar, in other parts of the valley, strict restrictions were in place since Saturday morning to ensure complete ban on the public movement. Several roads leading to district headquarters were barricaded with wires with forces allowing only essential services to ply. The movement of vehicles remained subjected to prior checking of all such people related to essential services.

Business establishments and shops were also off the bounds having their shutters down throughout the day. The forces, as per reports, had made their presence in all towns and areas to ensure strict compliance to the restrictions.

