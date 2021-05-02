KTMF urges JK Bank to spend CSR on oxygen generation plant

Srinagar: Kashmir Traders and Manufacturers Federation Senior Vice President Manzoor Bhat has appealed the JK Bank CEO RS Chibber to spend Corporate Social Responsibility money on the establishment of the Oxygen Generation Plants in J&K.
Taking cue from a recent directive of Bombay High Court, the KTMF said there was a need for the JK Bank to take inspiration from the court verdict in the financial capital.
It is pertinent to mention that with an aim of oxygen supply in Nagpur region, the Bombay High Court(Nagpur Bench) recently directed the Manganese Ore India Ltd, a Public Sector Undertaking, to utilize its Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) funds for setting up oxygen generation, storage and distribution plants at the hospitals indicated by the District Collector, Nagpur.
“We need to take lessons from the Covid carnage and equally take inspiration from the intervention of the honorable Bombay High Court,” Manzoor said.