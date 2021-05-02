Bar Association demands shifting Kashmiri prisoners from outside jails to Valley

Urges GoI, JK admin to release prisoners, detnues on parole
Srinagar: J&K High Court Bar Association Srinagar on Saturday expressed concern about health Kashmiri prisoners lodged in several jails in India urging the Government of India and JK administration to shift them to Kashmir.
In a statement, it said that family members of these prisoners are seriously concerned about the health and lives of their imprisoned members. The meeting was chaired by Bar chairman Advocate Nazir Ahmad Ronga.
In Tihar Jail, it said, Kashmiri prisoner Shahidul Islam was infected with Covid and health of prisoner Bashir Ahmad Bhat suffering from brain tumour is worsened.
“Similarly, the health condition of Mohammad Yaseen Malik Shabir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Asiya Andrabi, Nahida Nasreen, Ayaz Akbar, Parvaiz Mir and Ferooz Ahmad Bhat has deteriorated,” it said.
The Bar also appealed that cases of these prisoners/detnues be reviewed for release on parole and in view of the surge in Covid cases.