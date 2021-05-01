Rs 7000 fine imposed on erring traders at Gbl

By on No Comment

Rs 7000 fine imposed on erring traders at Gbl

GANDERBAL: The Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed a fine of Rs 7000 on one business outlet for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006 in the district.
The fine was imposed on the erring trader, during the proceeding of a case related to the food safety and standards, listed before the adjudicating officer.
He also warned all businesses outlets to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of Food Safety and Standards Act and rules there under by the food business operators of the district will be dealt more strictly in coming time.

Rs 7000 fine imposed on erring traders at Gbl added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.