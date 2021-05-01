Rs 7000 fine imposed on erring traders at Gbl

GANDERBAL: The Adjudicating Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed a fine of Rs 7000 on one business outlet for violating the provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act-2006 in the district.
The fine was imposed on the erring trader, during the proceeding of a case related to the food safety and standards, listed before the adjudicating officer.
He also warned all businesses outlets to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of Food Safety and Standards Act and rules there under by the food business operators of the district will be dealt more strictly in coming time.
