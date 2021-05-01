NC welcomes quashing of Re-registration circular by High Court

Seeks end to regional imbalance in Job recruitments, fund allocation, development

Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir National Conference on Friday welcomed the order of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir quashing the circular issued by RTO, Kashmir, mandating the vehicle owners to re register their vehicles purchased from outside J&K, saying the measure has brought respite to people.

Welcoming the order, the party Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said, “The government circular on re registration was an unnecessary burden imposed on people. Our party had sought exception of toll tax on re registration of outside vehicles, urging the government to address the actual road blocks towards ensuring hassle free traffic on roads in Jammu and Kashmir. However the administration had turned blind eyes to our pleas ignoring the enormous burden that the circular would have put on people. The honorable court in its capacity as the guardian of constitution and individual rights has made a valid and accurate observation and quashed the circular.”

Far from shouldering the burden of people to tide over the rampage induced by the COVID-19 crises since 2020, the incumbent government has left no stone unturned to burden people with taxes and tolls of different hues. “Such irrational circulars won’t help the government deal with the traffic mess but would only amplify the already existing traffic chaos,” he said adding that the best way to deal with the traffic mess is to augment the existing road infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir to meet the ever increasing demands of the people.

“The work on the construction of ring-road in Srinagar is yet to see the light of the day. The ambitious road project was supposed to ease traffic movement on highways and facilitate hassle free inter district movement. Unfortunately there has been no headway on the project other than the foundation laying way back in 2018. It was also announced that the Srinagar city would go metro sooner with a light rail system having 25km length which included 12.5km length from Indira Nagar to HMT junction, and 12.5 KM length from Hazuribagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations on each corridor. The much touted idea didn’t live to the hype. There is no abuzz on the project either; it seems it has also met with the same end as most of other mega transport projects have of late,” he said.

Imran also took strong exception to the newly announced result of J&K banking associate exams, saying the results reveal regional prejudice. He said that out of 1500 aspirants only 200 have qualified the said exam from Kashmir division. While questioning the results he stated that the youngsters of Kashmir have outshone their counterparts elsewhere in the country by qualifying highly prestigious exams and that the low qualifying percentage of aspirants from Kashmir is inconceivable. He sought an impartial probe into the entire scheme of exam so that the reality is brought forth. He said the results have disheartened the most meritorious aspirants who have burnt midnight oil to qualify the exam.

