Lockdown in Valley districts, 118 arrested for ‘violations’

Srinagar: Strict restrictions were imposed on the first day of ongoing three days lockdown in Srinagar and elsewhere to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the Valley. As many as 118 persons and 103 cases were registered in Kashmir against those found violating the lockdown.

Initially, the lockdown starting from Thursday evening till Monday morning was imposed in 11 districts of Jammu and Kashmir. But on Friday, the government extended the lockdown to the rest of the nine districts as well.

Early in the morning, policemen were seen making announcements asking people to stay indoors. In Srinagar, government forces including police and CRPF soldiers were deployed on roads to impose the lockdown. At several places, barricades and razor wires were laid across roads to stop public movement. Only essential services including doctors, health workers, journalists etc were allowed. To facilitate their movement, forces were seen checking their identity cards and relevant documents.

Except for medical stores and few grocery shops, all the business establishments remained shut. Traffic on roads was off the roads as the forces continued to stop vehicles at checkpoints to ensure only essential service vehicles ply on the roads.

Major mosques including Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid and shrines were closed. Mosques in neighbourhoods too saw thin attendance of people on Friday prayers amid adherence to Covid SoPs including social distancing.

Restrictions were also imposed in Anantnag, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal and Budgam. All business establishments remained shut while the traffic was off the roads. However, there were no restrictions on the essential services.

Meanwhile, police said they arrested 118 persons and 103 FIR’s were registered across Kashmir for lockdown violation. Besides, a fine of 90,610 rupees was also recovered from 730 people after they were found violating the rules and guidelines, it said.

“Four vehicles were also seized for violating guidelines/restrictions. The special drive against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines/rules continued throughout all the districts of Kashmir Valley,” police said.

Earlier, it said, meetings were held with the Imams, religious leaders and Auqaf Committees.

“During meetings it was emphasized upon the participants to reduce the gathering up to maximum possible in the Masajid. The imams were also impressed upon to revisit the SOPs being followed in the Masjid Sharief and ensure that preachers should wear face masks and maintain social distancing strictly and other hygiene related steps to contain Covid-19,” police added.

