J&K sees highest Covid cases, deaths

30 more die, 3532 positive cases

Srinagar: Thirty more died while Jammu and Kashmir witnessed the highest Covid surge so far with 3,532 re- positive cases on Friday.

Seventeen deaths were reported in Jammu division and 13 in Kashmir including 13 in Jammu district and nine in Srinagar district. Of the rest, two each deaths were reported in Anantnag and Rajouri, one each in Budgam, Kulgam, Kathua and Udhampur.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2360 from Kashmir Division and 1172 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 932 and 495.

The bulletin said that 1287 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 310 from Jammu Division and 977 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,8359 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 932 new cases and currently has 8,346 active cases, with 529 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 316 new cases and currently has 2392 active cases, with 133 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 160 new cases and currently has 1389 active cases, with 99 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 110 new cases and currently has 938 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 206 new cases and currently has 938 active cases, with 55 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 239 new cases and has 1303 active cases, with 39 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 50 new cases and has 402 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 77 new cases and has 485 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 165 new cases and has 1165 active cases with 87 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 101 new cases and currently has 341 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 495 new cases, Udhampur 125 , Rajouri 133, Doda 37, Kathua 95 , Kishtwar 13, Samba 82, Poonch 42, Ramban 74 and Reasi 76.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print