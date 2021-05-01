Former VC BGSBU professor Hamal passes away

Rajouri: Former Vice Chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri professor Irshad Ahmad Hamal passed away at Jammu after a brief illness today.

In a statement issued here,Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Akbar Masood ,Senior functionaries and faculty members of the varsity condoled the demise. Recalling the contribution of Prof. Hamal as the Vice Chancellor of BGSBU ( 2010-2015) Prof. Akbar Masood paid rich tributes to Prof. Hamal for his several academic and developmental initiatives. Prof. Akbar said that the contribution of Prof. Hamal in the growth and development of the University would always be remembered. Prof. Akbar prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. ” I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Prof. Irshad Ahmed Hamal. It is moment of grief and loss for the entire BGSBU fraternity. On behalf of whole BGSBU family , I express my deepest condolences and pray to Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and patience to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss”, said Prof. Akbar.

Dean Academic Affairs, Dean of Students, Registrar , Dean of various schools, Heads of various departments, Faculty members,Officers and staff of the University also condoled the sad demise of Prof Irshad Ahmed Hamal and expressed their solidarity with the bereaved family.

