Do, Be, Have: What the auxillaries teach us

We all have heard that God has made nothing kaput in this cosmos and so everything teaches us a great lesson of life. Be it a tiny ant, the fall of an apple, or the infinite span of the sky, everything is a great teacher in itself. So, today we are gonna talk about one such great teacher called “Auxillaries”. At times, this may have been a monotonous topic for students but the lesson they cloak in them is of great value and significance.

Do: Do tells us how to do, i.e., it elucidates the tale of hard work. Hard work is the master key to success. However, it sometimes seems hard and like a storm to us but this storm makes our path clear. There is a brand new and plain sailing version of this so-called storm: “smartwork”. We often misnderstand what actually hard work is; we think that it means remembering the questions and answers of the textbook. But that’s not so. I remember one of my teachers used to say that today’s schooling is mostly awkward because our main purpose has became only to secure marks. We have actually forgot to learn morality. He used to say that a large fraction of today’s schooling is just like “food”. Students keep on polishing off the questions and answers that the teacher writes on the board and then store it for sometime. Then, in the examination hall, we take out everything on the answer sheet. It is a sad truth that only a few people study to embellish this world rather than decorating themselves.

Be: Be narrates the beautiful moment of being. Whenever in childhood we are asked what is our aim, we often name professions, like of a teacher, doctor, engineer, etc. But to my thinking, they are in confusion because when our aim is a profession, then after achieving it we don’t have to do anything because we have attained what we wanted. Say, if we want to become a doctor, our work will end the day when we will become a doctor, but if our aiim is to serve people, then our work will actually start from the day when we become a doctor So, right aim is the key to success.

Have: Have lives to tell the tale of the work after “be”. It is the time to use the “be” well. Now we have to make a crystal clear master plan of how we can use our resources to make our nation a great one. Like if someone becomes a teacher, apart from teaching he can do various things to shape a civilised society. He can make different teams of his school students or in the village also. A well-designed plan can help us do our real work and it’s well said by someone that genius people don’t do great things but they do small things greatly. Thus these small steps can bring a big change and change the being of our nation from an underdeveloped to a happily developed one.

So, every small thing has a big lesson in itself just like the auxiliaries. Let’s work for our nation more than for ourselves.

—The writer is a Class 8 student at Hill Grange Handwara.

