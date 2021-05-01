DGP sanctions assistance of over Rs 73 lakh for 81 police personnel

Jammu: Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over Rupees 73 Lakh welfare loan/relief in favour of 81 Police personnel of J&K Police personnel.

Under this order, over rupees 57 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 69 personnel to meet the expenses of self-treatment or for treatment of their dependents. The welfare loan given for the treatment purpose varies from rupees 50,000 to rupees 2,00000. Rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 19 personnel for their own marriage, and marriage of sons/daughters. Loan of rupees one lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of 11 police personnel for higher education of their wards. Rupees 50 thousands each have been sanctioned in favour of 7 persons for performing rituals like circumcision/mundan of their wards. Among 69 personnel who have been given welfare loan for the treatment purpose, rupees 2,40000 has been sanctioned as welfare relief in favour of thirteen personnel. The welfare relief ranges from rupees 10000 to rupees 25000 which is non refundable. The welfare loan sanctioned to the Police personnel is refundable and will be recovered in monthly installments from their salaries without any interest. The amount has been sanctioned out of the Central Police Welfare Fund.

Police headquarters under different welfare schemes is providing assistance to all the ranks of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

