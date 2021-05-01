Baseer Khan reviews Covid preparedness in Bandipora; meets people, religious heads

BANDIPORA: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Friday visited Bandipora district to take stock of Covid mitigation measures being put in place to tackle the global pandemic.

Advisor Khan also had an interactive session with the religious leaders, traders and transporters besides other delegations of the district seeking their complete cooperation in dealing with this pandemic effectively for good of the community. He urged upon them to ensure strict adherence to all SOPs and guidelines regarding Covid to save precious lives. He sought cooperation from the religious heads, PRI members, transporters, business community and civil society members to use their influence to motivate people to follow guidelines so that the lives are saved.

Advisor said that the Union Territory of J&K has enough resources to tackle any eventuality as there is no dearth of vaccines, drugs or oxygen.

Advisor, later, had a detailed review of Corona mitigation efforts being taken up by the district wherein a comprehensive PPT was presented by Deputy Commissioner, Bandipora, Dr Owais Ahmad, detailing therein various COVID containment measures.Advisor was informed that 600 beds have been specified for COVID patients besides 14 ICUs are available in the district.

Regarding vaccination, Advisor was told that 69 vaccination centers are functional in the district and more than 2000 samples are being collected on daily basis for testing. Besides, 1000 LPM capacity oxygen plant is also functional at DH Bandipora.

While appreciating the efforts of district administration, Advisor emphasized the officers to further take all necessary measures for effective containment of COVID19 in the district. He called for preparing an actionable plan to address any medical exigency.

Khan impressed upon the officers to follow the COVID guidelines in letter and spirit while ensuring that basic services like food, water, medicine etc are provided to the people uninterruptedly. He directed the officers to ensure that all target groups where chances of virus exposure are more should get vaccinated on priority.

Khan asked the district administration to have resources assessment done in terms of infrastructure, oxygen availability, bed capacity, ventilators, manpower, bed capacity and other infrastructure to tackle any spike in COVID positive cases.

Advisor directed the Deputy Commissioner to conceptualize plans for efficient vaccination, management of containment zones, movement of people, food and supplies, medicine, emergencies, avenues of wages and other aspects that need prime focus at this stage. He directed them to have mobile supply vans ready to suffice to the needs of people at their door steps in the containment zones.

Meanwhile, delegations of religious leaders, Traders and Transporters assured the Advisor their full support towards supplementing administration’s efforts regarding fight against this dreaded monster.

DDC Chairperson Abdul Gani, Vice-Chairperson Kousar Shafi, Director, Rural Development Department, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Director, Tourism, GN Itoo, Superintending Engineer, PDD, Hilal Ahmad, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and other senior officers of the district were present on the occasion.

