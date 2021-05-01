Army porter slips to death at Kupwara LoC

KUPWARA: An army porter slipped to death along the Line of Control (LoC) in Karnah sector of frontier district Kupwara on Friday morning.
Official sources in the police said that the porter identified as Muneer Ahmad Joo son of Abdul Aziz Joo of Karnah posted with Army’s 39-GR was on duty when he slipped down into a deep gorge,resulting in serious injuries.
The other porters and army men started rescue and shifted the injured porter to nearby hospital, where he was shifted to army hospital Srinagar, however he was declared dead on arrival.
The body was later handed over to his family after all legal formalities.

 

