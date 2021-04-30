IGP orders hassle-free movement of health workers, journos

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar on Thursday said that all police units have been directed to facilitate “hassle-free” movement of doctors, health workers, journalists and essential services.
“For any assistance Dial-112,” he said and urged people to “stay home and stay safe.”
During the lockdown period, all the Police Units have been directed to “facilitate hassle-free “Movement of Journalists -both Print and Electronic. Journalists are requested to carry Identity Cards. For any assistance #Dial-112: IGP Kashmir,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
The government has announced an 84-hour lockdown from Thursday evening till Monday morning.