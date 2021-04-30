Govt. Sanctions Loyalty Bonus for NHM staff

Jammu:The government sanctioned experience/loyalty Bonus in favour of the contractual staff hired under National Health Mission (NHM) for the financial year 2020-21.

According to an order issued in this regard by Mission Director, NHM, J&K, as per news agency Global News Service (GNS), sanction has been accorded for 10 per cent experience/loyalty bonus to those employees who have competed minimum three years of service under NHM. Moreover employees who have already drawn the experience/loyalty bonus for the period of three years and completing five years of service during the financial year (2020-21), will be entitled to the deferential percentage (i.e 15-10) of 5 per cent of experience/ loyalty bonus.

Choudhary Mohammed Yasin (IAS), Mission Director NHM, J&K while thanking Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education Department for according formal approval for releasing the experience/ loyalty bonus in favour of NHM employees for recognition of their services said that the bonus will be drawn as arrears by all the DDOs which will be the part of monthly remuneration of NHM employees, which means that the base remuneration for the financial year 2020-21, would include the base salary as on March 31, 2020 plus annual increment and experience/ loyalty bonus based on the services of the employee.

He further added that, in these unprecedented and challenging times of the Covid-19 pandemic, “Covid Warriors” of Health and Medical Education Department including NHM employees have risen to the challenge and are effectively and selflessly providing holistic health care services to counter the spread of the Corona virus and treat the infected. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print