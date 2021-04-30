Govt denies shortage of Covid drugs, oxygen

Srinagar: Jammu Kashmir government Thursday asked some sections of media to act sensibly and stop scaring people.

In a hurriedly called press conference at the office of Directorate of Information and Public Relations on Thursday late evening, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Khan said that some quarters in media are trying to give an impression that there is shortage of oxygen supply in Kashmir hospital which is totally untrue and baseless.

“Neither there is shortage of Oxygen nor there is shortage of any medicine,” Khan said.

He said it is not good to present Covid-19 related management in bad light.

“Let me tell you in our Union Territory we have 20 tons of Oxygen available which is sufficient to meet any demand. There should be no room for any doubt,’ Baseer Khan said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir is at first position where one crore 25 lakh vaccines are coming. UP is at 2nd place as for as vaccine procurement is concerned.

About the reports of shortage of Ramdesivir and vaccine, he

vaccine is available in sufficient quantity and it is being provided and offered at places where needed. “There are some quarters who want to give an impression that there is scarcity of medicine. We are in the process of identifying those quarters,” he said.

Khan said that Tocilizumab drug is in pipeline and is arriving in Kashmir Valley. “We have placed the order for Tocilizumab drug and this drug is coming in sufficient quantity.

Khan was flanked by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir PK Pole, Director SKIMS Dr AG Ahangar and Director Health Services Dr Mushaq Ahmed Rather. KNT

