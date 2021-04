Srinagar: Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid said that police officials visited Jama Masjid Wednesday morning asking Auqaf to suspend all congregational prayers at the Masjid in view of imposition of ban of assembly of five or more persons in Srinagar.

“In view of the rapid spread of Covid-19, although all SOPs were being strictly adhered to during prayers, Anjuman has decided to suspend all congregational prayers at the mosque for the time being for the safety of namazis,” it said in a statement.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print