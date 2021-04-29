KU to go ahead with online teaching for PG end-semesters

Srinagar,: The University of Kashmir has decided to start online teaching for all its Postgraduate End-Semesters where students were likely to be promoted to such semesters irrespective of the status of their pending examination.

The decision was taken to ensure that there is no loss of academic time of the students in view of the ongoing pandemic situation, the varsity also said that colleges can start online classes for Under-Graduate 6th semester for students who were likely to be promoted to the said semester irrespective of status of their 5th Semester.

In a detailed order issued by Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, the university said the Online Registration for the Electives (OE/GE) and other Departmental Courses of 4th Semester shall commence from 5th May, 2021 and notification to this effect shall be issued by the Office of Chief Coordinator, CBCS.

The order also states that teaching shall continue via online mode till further orders, even as all seminars/workshops shall also be exclusively be held on online platforms.

Pertinently, the university has already postponed all its offline examinations until May 15, 2021 while ordering closure of all its hostels for the same period—

