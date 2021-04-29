J&K records 30 deaths, 3023 cases

Srinagar with new 951 cases has 7,481 active cases

Srinagar: Thirty people died while 3023 were infected with Covid-19 on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir.

Eleven deaths were reported in Srinagar, five in Jammu, four in Baramulla, three in Samba, two each in Anantnag, Rajouri and one each in Kulgam, Kathua and Poonch.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 2034 from Kashmir Division and 989 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 951 and 499.

The bulletin said that 963 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 306 from Jammu Division and 657 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,4313 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 951 new cases and currently has 7,481 active cases, with 331 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 246 new cases and currently has 1878 active cases, with 105 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 199 new cases and currently has 1177 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 82 new cases and currently has 703 active cases, with 52 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 79 new cases and currently has 730 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 160 new cases and has 923 active cases, with 43 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 59 new cases and has 344 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 54 new cases and has 400 active cases with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 145 new cases and has 934 active cases with 17 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 59 new cases and currently has 225 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 499 new cases, Udhampur 61 , Rajouri 90, Doda 27, Kathua 87, Kishtwar 22, Samba 50, Poonch 26, Ramban 71 and Reasi 56.

