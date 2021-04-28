Russia’s Sputnik vaccine to reach India on May 1

MOSCOW: India will receive a first batch of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19 on May 1, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, Kirill Dmitriev, told Reuters on Monday. He did not say how many vaccines would be in the first batch or where they would be made.

India, in the grip of a second wave of the pandemic, is struggling to tackle surging coronavirus infections that are overwhelming hospitals, and countries like Britain, Germany and the United States have pledged to send urgent medical aid.

“The first doses will be delivered on May 1,” Dmitriev said, adding he hoped Russian supplies would help India navigate its way out of the pandemic in time. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print