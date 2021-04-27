Wild pigs create panic in Baramulla outskirts

BARAMULLA: Panic has been gripped among the people of several villages of Baramulla outskirts after pigs entered in their localities and are roaming freely in the areas.

Local people said that a group of pigs spotted a few days ago in the Janbazpora area of Baramulla and the same group was also spotted in nearby villages and it also started damage to crop seeds including rice and vegetables.

Nambardar Janbazpora Mohammad Maqbool Lone said that wild pigs not only create panic among the local people, they also damage our rice nurseries in nearby fields. “From the past few days after the people began sowing rice seeds in nearby fields, the groups of pigs are damaging it every night, due to which farmers worried a lot. “he said

The people said that, as the people are indoors due to pandemic scare and a night curfew, it is possible that we can guard our seeds, they said not only rice seeds the pigs are damaging other vegetables and crops including fruit plants in their localities in search of food.

The people appealed to the concerned Wildlife department to catch these animals so that people can take a sigh of relief.

Wild pigs have been spotted frequently in north Kashmir parts during the past few years and their numbers according to locals have increased significantly with these now moving to villages and town peripheries.

