Two held with hand grenades in Uri

BARAMULLA: Baramulla police on Monday said that they arrested the two over ground workers (OGW’s) of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit and also recovered two hand grenades from their possession in border town Uri.
Police said that on 26/04/2021, Baramulla polIce arrested two OGWs of Hizbul Mujahideen outfit namely Liyaqat Ahmad Kakroo son of Showkat Ahmad of Nambla Uri and Akhtar Ahmad Mir son of Hafizullah Mir resident of Barmnate village of Boniyar, two chinese hand grenades also recovered from their possession.
Police said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the duo in police station Boniyar, and further investigation is on.
Police alleged that the duo was active in trading, smuggling and arranging arms and ammunition for the militant outfit.
