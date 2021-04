Connect on Linked in

PAMPORE: Pampore on Monday witnessed first death in the second wave of Covid.

The 80-year-old from Pampore’s Kadlabal died at SMHS Hospital in Srinagar where he was admitted for the last few days.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore Dr Gulzar Ahmad said that Pampore witnessed a spike in Covid cases with 108 cases reported on Monday.

He told Kashmir Reader that 90 were tested through Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) and 18 were detected through RT-PCR.

He also appealed to people to follow Covid SoPs.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print