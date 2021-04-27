Insomnia: a growing disorder

Insomnia affects a large proportion of the population on a contingent, periodic and habitual or recurrent basis and is a common problem in today’s world that leads to exasperation, pique, displeasure, and lethargy. Persistent sleeping disorder could be linked with adverse health complications like weight gain, digestive problems, and also it can lead to sleep apnea, narcolepsy and parasomnias like nightmares and bedwetting. For the past one or two decades, influential developments in analysis and indicative standards have created a shift from merely an indication based perception to the realisation of insomnia as a disorder in its own right. Professional gurus says reasons vary from person to person but the common causes include stress, irregular sleeping schedule, poor sleeping habits, anxiety, depression, physical illnesses, pain, medication, neurological problems and the most important is excessive attention to use of mobile phones till late night.

This alluring impact of gadgets like laptops, tablets, and mobile phones has caused people to stay awake for longer durations at night. The Covid-19 pandemic has also changed people’s normal sleep patterns, especially among students who stay at home and tend to sleep during day time, which means a disturbance to the normal sleep pattern. I personally experienced this problem when I moved from Delhi to Kashmir (I mean from 2G to 4G life). I became a pathological internet user and that made for poor sleep quality, lower levels of physical work or activity, and health problems like migraine and obesity.

My internal clock was disrupted and I developed a circadian rhythm of sleep and that further exacerbated health effects of sleep deprivation. This addiction also hinders my studies and long-term goals, which ultimately leads to depression, anxiety and stress.

Obstacles in falling asleep may be principally or essentially due to psychological and experiential factors such as nervousness or anxiousness in bed or having contradictory or senseless fears of sleep duration. Researchers believe that this superfluous and unreasonable fear about sleep loss sooner or later becomes constant. Also, doomed pursuits to control reflections and sentiments only impairs the situation. When the rhythm or period is ingrained, the sleeping disorder becomes a self-accomplished prognostication that can linger sine die. Other practices in bedroom that are irreconcilable with sleep include talking on phone till late night, watching movies or serials, playing games, eating, and smoking.

Sleep is as necessary as oxygen to the body. It rebuilds physical energy, overhauls damaged tissues, and revitalises the mind. Not taking the appropriate duration or quality of sleep leads to more than just feeling distressed and drained, which interferes with emotional or mental function and can lead to learning impairments in children, and also persons of all ages. Especially the young generation who are deprived of sleep experience complications in building or making judgements, having problems with achievements, and slower reaction times.

Younger people like me are facing this problem severely and it affects our quality of life, so often and so sorely that it can disrupt thinking, weight, studies, mental health and many other things.

The national health policy of India fails to address the critical issues of the requirement of adequate sleep. Some statistics show a higher prevalence of insomnia of 25% to 30% in urban population. Someone who is struggling with insomnia doesn’t consider to share it with the doctor. Our health and quality of life depends on good sleep of almost 7 to 8 hours. Nowadays electronic gadgets can be used to measure your quality sleep and you can keep a diary for 3 to 4 weeks which may be helpful to share your data with a medical specialist. If your medical specialist suspects that you have a dysfunctional sleep cognition, he or she may refer you to a sleep disorder clinic, where a sleep professional will scrutinise your symptoms and may ask you to undergo a sleep study.

Insomnia or sleeping disorder spans a range of syndromes. The investigation and interpretation of sleep disorders requires careful study of medical history and clinical testing. However, protocols in management for the more common and crucial sleep disorders and analysis need to be tailored to the individual patient.

Good sleep may be developed by creating an optimal sleep environment, like a comfortable, cool and quiet bedroom, thinking positive, and avoid going to bed with a negative mindset. Do not watch television, and place your mobile away from the bed. Establish a regular bedtime and a relaxing routine each night by taking a warm bath. Stop clock watching, limit naps to less than 1 hour, avoid caffeine intake or chocolates or heavy meals, avoid smoking and alcohol.

The holy Quran says that the movement of day and night is not just the alternation of darkness and brightness in our lives; the coming of the darkness daily means we should lay down and the coming of the light means that we are fresh after taking rest and ready to face the challenges of life. Now people like to wake up at late hours and to sleep half the day. This is not only against what Quran says but also medical science, which has rejected this lifestyle because it causes great imbalance in our life and adversely affects our health.

Allah says in Quran that He has created night for rest and day for work. “It is He who has appointed the night as a covering for you and sleep for a rest. The day He has appointed for rising.” (Surah Furqan: 47).

