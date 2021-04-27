Forest Department hosts training for Foresters, Forest Guards

JAMMU: The Forest Department Monday hosted the entry level training for Foresters (22ndbatch) and Forest Guards (56th, 67thand 68th batches) in virtual mode.

In all 25 newly appointed Foresters joined online training in Soil Conservation Training School, Miran Sahib, while 31 Forest Guards are being trained by Training School, Doomi, Akhnoor and 50 Forest Guards have joined Kashmir Forest Training School, Chitternar, Bandipora for entry level training. Due to COVID-19, the training has begun in virtual mode and shall be resumed in-person as and when the situation improves.

Pr. Chief Conservator of Forests & HoFF, J&K Dr. Mohit Gera in his keynote address said that the forest sector has witnessed drastic changes from mature timber exploitation-based approach to people centric forestry.

The present-day forestry has to take care of concerns of livelihoods, wildlife protection, biodiversity conservation and rights of Forest Dwelling Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers. He said that understanding rights of forest dwellers and bonafide needs of forest dependent communities is especially important and frontline staff has to be compassionate while dealing with these groups.

He further informed that around 80% of India’s biodiversity resides in its forests, and the country is one of the mega-biodiversity Nations at global level. “J&K with highest herb biodiversity as well as forest type diversity in the country also enjoys a unique position” he added. He said that implementation of Biodiversity Act and subsequent formulation and updation of People’s Biodiversity Register through Biodiversity Management Committees shall be pivotal to biodiversity conservation in J&K and frontline forest staff has to play an important role in this regard.

He also informed that post-reorganization many forest laws are now applicable in J&K and frontline staff undergoing training shall have to pay special attention to master them. He further informed that new revised syllabus and training rules have been made operational since last year for all the training batches in all the three training schools which caters to the needs of the contemporary forest sector.

The inauguration of the training was initiated with the welcome address of Irfan Ali Shah, Conservation of Forests, Working Plan Circle who spoke on various issues and challenges faced by the Forest Sector and these would be covered during the training.

Sandeep Kujur, APCCF (WPR&T) also spoke on the occasion and informed that Academic classes will be mostly held in online mode which shall be supplemented by special training modules on contemporary forestry issues on a weekly basis.

Naresh Majotra, Principal, Forest Guard Training School, Doomi, Akhnoor presented the vote of thanks.

