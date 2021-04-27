Family of Shahid-ul-Islam urges govt to release him after testing Covid positive in Tihar jail

Srinagar: Family of incarcerated leader Shahid-ul-Islam Monday, who is lodged in Tihar jail, has urged the government to release him on humanitarian grounds as he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is also suffering from multiple ailments.
Shahid-ul-Islam’s wife said that she has come to know that her husband has tested positive for Covid-19 at New Delhi’s Tihar Jail and has been taken to some undisclosed destination.
“He is already suffering from numerous ailments including diabetes and we are extremely worried about his well-being,” she said while requesting people to pray for his recovery. KNO
Srinagar: Family of incarcerated leader Shahid-ul-Islam Monday, who is lodged in Tihar jail, has urged the government to release him on humanitarian grounds as he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is also suffering from multiple ailments.