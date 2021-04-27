DC Udhampur acts tough against hoteliers, Dhabas for violation of Covid Protocol

UDHAMPUR: Deputy Commissioner, Indu Kanwal Chib acted tough against hoteliers and Dhabas for violation of Covid Protocol.
The DC was inspecting Hotels and Dhabas in the vicinity of Udhampur town to verify observance of COVID appropriate behaviour by the stakeholders.
A few hoteliers and Dhaba walas were not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks and maintaining social distance. The DC ordered the hotel and added that no laxity will be tolerated for violating the Government guidelines.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Executive Engineer, PHE to disconnect the water supply connection of a hotel when his tank was found overflowing. She reiterated that any violation of Government directives will lead to penal action and such surprise visits will continue to ensure discipline in larger public interest.
She laid stress on wearing a face mask, maintaining social distance and washing hands frequently. While interacting with hoteliers and Dhaba walas, the DC advised them not to allow any person/ Customer to sit inside without wearing a mask. She warned that fine /action will be taken as per relevant provisions if anybody was found not following the COVID-19 protocol.
