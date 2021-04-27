DC Srinagar holds meeting on formulation of District Development Plan

SRINAGAR: To discuss the formulation and implementation of District Development Plan (DDP) under Capex Budget 2021-2022, the District Development Commissioner, Srinagar, Mohammed Aijaz Asad today on Monday held a meeting with Officers of all departments at meeting hall of DC Office Complex, here.

During the course of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner directed the officers to formulate visionary plans yielding maximum benefit for the public at grass root level. He also directed the officers to ensure formulation of plan in consultation with BDCs and PRIs.

He also directed them to formulate the capex budget under short term and long term plans by sector wise priority.

The DC also instructed officers to utilize available funds under the Capex Budget and other capital heads as per the fixed timelines while also taking due care with regard to the fulfillment of codal formalities.

He asked officers to explore all the avenues for capital expenditure besides incorporating workable and efficient inputs and data for a rational and proper formulation of the proposed budget 2021-22.

The DC asked the concerned officers to submit their plan under District Capex Budget before May 10, 2021 so that the projects can be completed well in time for the convenience of the people.

Pertinent to mention that budget of Rs 129 crore has already been approved under district plan 2021-2022.

Chief Planning Officer, Mohammed Yaseen Lone and senior officers of all the departments were present in the meeting.

