Daily Covid casualties soar to 25 in J&K

2135 fresh cases including 1344 from Kashmir and 791 in Jammu

Srinagar: Twenty-five deaths and 2135 cases of fresh Covid positive were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Ten deaths were reported in Jammu, two each deaths were reported in Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Pulwama, Anantnag and Udhampur and one each in Bandipora, Rajouri and Reasi district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1344 from Kashmir Division and 791 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 632 and 472.

The bulletin said that 1067 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 478 from Jammu Division and 589 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 2,0601 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 632 new cases and currently has 6,180 active cases, with 300 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 136 new cases and currently has 1651 active cases, with 76 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 133 new cases and currently has 918 active cases, with 85 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 26 new cases and currently has 613 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 81 new cases and currently has 589 active cases, with 8 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 93 new cases and has 706 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 53 new cases and has 219 active cases, with 27 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 43 new cases and has 341 active cases with 28 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 139 new cases and has 749 active cases with 25 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 8 new cases and currently has 147 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 472 new cases, Udhampur 20 , Rajouri 46, Doda 33, Kathua 33, Kishtwar 13, Samba 13, Poonch 22, Ramban 4 and Reasi 135.

