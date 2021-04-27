COVID-19: J&K records highest daily spike of 3164cases, 25 deaths

Srinagar:: A record 3164 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus and 25 persons succumbed to the virus in the Jammu and Kashmir as per the government’s latest daily figure for last 24 hours on Tuesday.

Previously, the highest daily count was recorded on April 25 when 2381 people had tested positive for the virus.

Regarding the fresh deaths, they said, 15 were from Jammu Division and 10 from Kashmir Valley.

Among the 3164 new cases, official said that 1030 were from Jammu Division and 2134 from Kashmir Valley, taking the total case tally to 166054.

