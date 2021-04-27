After many months, 2 die of Covid in Shopian in 3 days

Shopian: After many months, Covid-19 is taking Shopian in its fold with two deaths and more than a dozen cases within three days.

According to a health official Gulzar Ahmad, father of two children breathed his last on Monday morning at SMHS Hospital due to community acquired pneumonia where he was admitted on April 15.

A health official told Kashmir Reader that he was first brought to district hospital Shopian where the doctors found his condition critical and he was sent to SMHS for advanced Covid treatment.

With these two deaths, the death toll in Shopian has reached 42 since the outbreak of the diseases last year. As the fatality rate of Shopian district is lower than other 10 districts of Kashmir but the district also has the lowest population. The district as per previous government census has around three lakh inhabitants.

A doctor from district hospital Shopian told Kashmir Reader district with the 17 fresh cases on Sunday and eight on Monday, the number of active positive patients has reached to 147.

Despite uptick in fresh cases and fatalities, the Covid related SOPs and other advisories issued by the government are being violated.

Javeed Ahmad, a front line health official said that since Shopian is a rural area, only the persons visiting town and health centres wear masks while the rest don’t wear it. “The trend of not wearing masks and holding large gatherings can be God forbid cost us heavily,” he said.

Another doctor wishing not to be named told Kashmir Reader that Shopian people should be more cautious as they know the health infrastructure and availability of medical oxygen and number of doctors in the district. “Still there are unnecessary gatherings like cricket tournaments and people offering prayers without maintaining distance and wearing masks which is worrisome,” he said adding that people should put aside their arrogance and play their parts to stop this deadly virus for further spread.

Since last year 2855 people were infected with this virus with 42 total deaths in the district.

Besides the other violation, no local workers are being seen working in groups after travelling from one area of the district to another.

There are over 200 workers rented in Shopian Town from where they travel to different areas for construction and other works.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print