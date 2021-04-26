Strict curfew imposed in Valley

9 arrested, 4 cases filed, 12 vehicles seized for Covid violations: Police

Srinagar: Strict restrictions were imposed in Kashmir to prevent public movement on Sunday after the government announced a 34-hour-long “Corona Curfew” across J&K till Monday morning.

Since Saturday evening, authorities had imposed strict restrictions on the public movement to mark the beginning of the 34-hour “Corona Curfew”. The restrictions began at 8 pm on Saturday.

Following the announcement, police vehicles fitted with public address systems in Srinagar and elsewhere were seen making announcements to appeal people to stay indoors. Vehicles of municipal bodies were also seen advising the people on loudspeakers to follow Covid SOPs.

In Srinagar and elsewhere, government forces had erected barricades including concertina wires on roads to prevent public movement. Police and CRPF soldiers were seen checking identity cards and other documents of commuters to facilitate movement of only essential and emergency services.

All the business establishments and shops expect medical stores remained shut in the Valley. In Srinagar city, commercial hub Lal Chowk exhibited a deserted look with barricades erected all across its main road. The busiest Maulana Azad Road also depicted the same odd look with only a thin movement of traffic on the road.

Strict restrictions were imposed in South Kashmir districts including Anantnag, Kulgam and Pulwama. Traffic remained off the roads while the business establishments also remained shut.

In north Kashmir districts including Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts, curfew-like restrictions were imposed on Sunday. All the shops and other business establishments, petrol pumps, public and private transport were completely off the roads except emergency and essential services.

Strict restrictions were imposed in police district Awantipora. Police vehicles, fitted with public address systems were seen in Pampore, Khrew, Awantipora and Tral area, announcing the imposition of strict restrictions for combating the spread of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, police said it has been organizing public awareness drives, interaction programmes, distribution of masks, public announcements and distribution of pamphlets across Kashmir to prevent the spread of Covid.

It said that nine persons were arrested, 4 cases were registered and also fine amounting to Rs 122,750 from 992 people was realised for Covid violations. Moreover, 12 vehicles were also seized for violating the restriction orders in Budgam.

