CUK postpones all examinations from April 27, online classes from 3rd May

Ganderbal: Owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases in the valley and scare it has caused, the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) has postponed all the examinations which were scheduled from Tuesday, 27th of April, 2021.

The decision was taken in a meeting, chaired by the Vice Chancellor, CUK, Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir.

All the Deans of Schools and senior functionaries of the University attended the meeting. It was further decided that the dates for the postponed examinations would be notified when the Covid-19 situation improves and offline exams are possible.

The meeting also decided to start Online Classes, for the next semesters, from 3rd of May, 2021. This was done to save time and ensure the new semesters are not delayed. The ITSS section was directed to make suitable arrangements for facilitating the online teaching and learning and also maintaining a proper record of the online lectures delivered. The Deans and the Heads were asked to prepare a proper academic calendar for the next semester, including the dates for the Continuous Internal Assessment and tentative dates for the end term exams.

