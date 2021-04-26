21 deaths, 2381 Covid cases in J&K

1533 from Kashmir, 848 in Jammu

Srinagar: Twenty-one deaths and 2381 cases of fresh Covid positive were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

Ten deaths were reported in Jammu, eight in Srinagar, one each in Anantnag, Kulgam and Samba district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1533 from Kashmir Division and 848 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 748 and 449.

The bulletin said that 866 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 227 from Jammu Division and 639 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,9558 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 748 new cases and currently has 5,850 active cases, with 379 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 200 new cases and currently has 1593 active cases, with 129 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 137 new cases and currently has 872 active cases, with 71 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 72 new cases and currently has 589 active cases, with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 114 new cases and currently has 516 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 108 new cases and has 646 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 24 new cases and has 194 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 35 new cases and has 326 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 78 new cases and has 635 active cases with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 17 new cases and currently has 148 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 449 new cases, Udhampur 57 , Rajouri 98, Doda 14, Kathua 50, Kishtwar 5, Samba 39, Poonch 37, Ramban 50 and Reasi 49.

