Srinagar: Amid surge in covid-19 cases, the government on Sunday increases duration of night curfew in Jammu and kasmir by two hours.

“The State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under sec.24 of the Disaster Management Act,2005, hereby orders that night curfew timings within municipal/Urban local body limits of all districts of J&K shall be from 8 pm to 6 am instead of 10pm to 6am,” the government said.

