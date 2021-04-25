COVID-19 surge: Restrictions in place across Kashmir Valley

Srinagar: Strict restrictions on the movement of people were imposed across Kashmir as part of the administration’s 34-hour ‘corona curfew’ amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, officials said on Sunday.

The restrictions that came into force on 8 PM on Saturday will remain till 6 AM on Monday in all the ten districts of the valley, the officials said.

They said security forces put barricades on roads at many places in the city here as well as in other district headquarters of the valley to prevent the movement of the people.

However, essential and emergency services were being allowed to move, they added.

The officials said police vehicles, fitted with public address system, went around localities announcing the imposition of strict restrictions for combating the spread of coronavirus.�

Shops, fuel stations and other business establishments were shut across the valley, the officials said, adding, people were cooperating with the administration.

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had announced a complete corona curfew in the Union Territory..

Earlier, on April 8, the administration had ordered imposition of night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am in the urban areas of eight districts which was later extended to municipal and urban local body limits of all the 20 districts in the Union Territory on April 20.

The UT has witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases over the last few weeks. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print