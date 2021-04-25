Covid-19 Surge: Govt Closes All Paid Public Parks For Visitors In J&K

Srinagar: The authorities has ordered closure of all paid public parks in Jammu and Kashmir amid surge in covid-19 cases.

“Due to the prevailing COVID situation in J&K, State Executive Committee, in exercise of the powers conferred up on it under section 24 of Disaster Management Act,2005, hereby orders that all paid public parks in the J&K shall remain closed for visitors till further orders,” official said.

A record 2381 people tested positive for novel coronavirus while 21 persons succumbed to the virus in the Jammu and Kashmir in last 24 hours. (GNS)

