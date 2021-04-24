Govt announces complete Corona Curfew across J&K from tonight till Apr 26 morning

Srinagar: In wake of the spike in the COVID-9 cases, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday ordered imposition of Corona curfew across the Union Territory from 08 PM tonight till April 26 morning.

The announcement, was made by the office of the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha through its official twitter handle.

“Complete corona curfew to be observed in the Union Territory from 8PM, 24th April (Saturday) till 6AM, April 26 (Monday). Essential and emergency services to be allowed. All market, commercial institutions will remain closed,” Office of J&K LG tweeted.

