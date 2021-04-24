Covid-19: J&K Bank Qamarwari Branch closed for 5 days after nine employees test positive

Srinagar: Authorities in Srinagar on Saturday ordered closure of J&K Bank branch Qamarwari, for at least five days after nine of its staff members tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday

An official said that on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairman Srinagar, the branch has been closed for at least 5 days after nine of its employees tested Covid-19 positive.

He said that all the primary and secondary contacts of the affected employees have been advised to self—Isolate and quarantine themselves

Meanwhile authorities also confirmed that they have sealed entry and exit points, leaving a path for emergency also which will be under the supervision of authorities in Bemina area of Srinagar after three of it’s localities were declared Containment Zones yesterday—(KNO)

