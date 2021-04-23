Wife of jailed Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar passes away

Srinagar: The ailing wife of incarcerated Hurriyat (G) leader and spokesman Ayaz Akbar passed away at her Maloora HMT residence in Srinagar.
Family sources said that Rafeeq Begum, the wife of Ayaz Akbar was suffering from cancer for last few years.
Ayaz Akbar was arrested in July 2018 by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) over the alleged militant funding case. He along with some top Hurriyat leaders is languishing at New Delhi’s Tihar jail.
Family sources said that Nimaz-e-Jinazah for the departed soul will be held at 8 AM this morning. KNT
