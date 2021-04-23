Srinagar-Leh highway closed again

Sonamarg: Following snow, the strategic Srinagar-Leh highway was closed on Thursday, a day after it was thrown open for light motor vehicles.

The highway was re-opened on Wednesday for light motor vehicles (LMVs) after remaining closed for nearly five months in winter. But the fresh snowfall at Zojilla Pass on the highway prompted its closure, an official said.

They said about 2 inches of snow had accumulated at Zojilla Pass.

He said that if weather permits, the highway will be thrown open to traffic again.

Meanwhile, several Ladakh bound vehicles carrying essential commodities are stranded at different places on the highway.

