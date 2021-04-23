Gunmen wearing PPE kits loot J&K Bank branch in Pattan

Baramulla: Robbers wearing face masks and PPE kits looted cash from a branch of Jammu and Kashmir Bank in Pattan area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday afternoon.

Police said that as per Bank officials about four persons wearing face masks and PPE uniform meant for doctors while treating Covid 19 patients entered into the branch J&K Bank at Khore Sherebad of Pattan and ordered all the staff members to stay at their own places and not to move anywhere.

Two among them reached near the cash counter and looted all the cash of the bank on gun point and ran away. Some locals and bank employees tried to chase them. However, one among them fired a few gun shots in the air to create panic, local sources said.

They said that robbers left behind the car in which gunmen had arrived and instead boarded the car of a civilian who was present there.

They also snatched the rifle of the bank guard.

Meanwhile, teams of police reached the spot and launched a man hunt to nab the robbers.

Talking to reporters, the guard of the bank branch said that three people entered into their bank and they overpowered him at gunpoint.

