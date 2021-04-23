1965 fresh Covid cases, 8 deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 1965 daily Covid positive cases along with eight deaths on Thursday.

Three deaths were reported in Srinagar, Baramulla and one each in Jammu and Kathua.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 1176 from Kashmir Division and 789 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 590 and 469.

The bulletin said that 791 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 242 from Jammu Division and 549 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,6094 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 590 new cases and currently has 5,087 active cases, with 333 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 198 new cases and currently has 1407 active cases, with 46 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 68 new cases and currently has 650 active cases, with 40 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 62 new cases and currently has 434 active cases, with 21 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 54 new cases and currently has 341 active cases, with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 105 new cases and has 445 active cases, with 35 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 13 new cases and has 174 active cases, with 18 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 23 new cases and has 226 active cases with 22 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 35 new cases and has 440 active cases with 12 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 28 new cases and currently has 129 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 469 new cases, Udhampur 68 , Rajouri 45, Doda 27, Kathua 31 , Kishtwar 15, Samba 31, Poonch 13, Ramban 39 and Reasi 51.

