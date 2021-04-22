Covid-19: Vice Chancellor KU Talat Ahmad Admitted To SKIMS

Srinagar: Professor Talat Ahmad, Vice Chancellor Kashmir University, has been admitted to SKIMS Soura, days after testing positive for the covid-19, official sources said on Thursday.

They said that Talat is suffering from bilateral covid pneumonia and was admitted to SKIMS Soura where his condition is now stated to be stable.

Dr G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer coronavirus control measures at SKIMS Soura, said that professor Talat Ahmad was admitted around 9 p.m. last night with “bilateral pneumonia.”

“His condition is stable,” he added. Sources said that oxygen saturation of Talat Ahmad’s fell last night and was immediately shifted to the hospital. (GNS)

