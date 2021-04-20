Two Hizb militants killed in Shopian gunfight

Shopian: Two militants affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen were killed by government forces in an encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

The firefight which broke out in Zirpora village, some 12 kilometers away from the district headquarters of Shopian is the first in Ramadan in the Valley.

According to a police official, two militants were killed in the gunfight and an AK-47 and a pistol was recovered from their possession. They were identified as Sabzar Ahmad Ganie of Sehpora Kulgam and Amir Ahmad Bhat resident of Malibugh, Imamsahib Shopian.

The encounter between government forces and militants started around 1:40 on Monday afternoon.

A police source said that a cordon and search operation in the village was launched by a joint team of government forces including 34 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of centre reserve police force and Jammu and Kashmir police after ‘inputs about the presence of militants in the area’.

He said that the search party was fired upon by the hiding militants ensuing into an encounter.

According to the official, two militants have been killed who were hiding in a residential house while a search operation is underway.

According to police, 37 militants were killed in Kashmir since January this year with 20 militants slain in Shopian.

The militants who were killed since March 10 include top JeM commander Sajad Afghani and Faisal Gulzar, a 14-year-old boy.

Locals said that most of the people were busy in their orchards, spraying fungicides when the gunfight broke out in the village. There was no confirmation about the loss of property since the forces are yet to leave the site.

Soon after the reports of gunfight, mobile internet services were barred in Shopian as well as Kulgam.

