No Strike By Transporters In Kashmir Tomorrow: KTMA

Srinagar: Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association on Tuesday said that decision on strike over government’s order to allow public transport to ply with 50% authorized seat capacity would be taken in a day or two.

“Apropos to the reports that transporters are going for strike in Kashmir tomorrow, we want clarify that we have not called for any strike and any decision would be taken only after consulting other transporters associations,” Sheikh Mohammad Yousuf, General Secretary of Kashmir Transporters Welfare Association told GNS.

He said that the while the government order definitely have adverse affect on the transporters, “we will decide about it in day or two in consultations with the all associations.”

“Tomorrow we will be meeting other associations and only then we will decide on the strike,” he said, adding, “Even though the strike called by TMF is in right earnest, we have not been taken into confidence. Also only take call by consulting other associations.”

Amid rising number of cases, The government has ordered that Public transport (matadors / mini-buses / buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50 % of its authorized seating capacity. The District Superintendents of Police have been asked to ensure compliance to this effect from tomorrow. (GNS)

