Night curfew extended to all districts of J&K, markets within municipal limits to open on alternate basis with 50 per cent capacity

Srinagar:The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday extended the night curfew, which was in place in eight districts to contain the spread of Covid-19, to all Municipal and urban local body limits of all districts of the UT.

The office of LG Jammu and Kashmir on its official Twitter handle said that the Corona Curfew at night shall be extended to all Municipal / urban local body limits of all 20 districts of #JammuAndKashmir. “It was already in force in eight districts earlier, from 10 pm to 6 am.”

“Public transport (matadors/mini-buses/buses etc.,) in J&K shall be permitted to ply only at 50% of its authorized seating capacity. The District Superintendents of Police shall ensure compliance to this effect,” it said in another Tweet.

It further said that only 50% shops in Market complexes/Bazaars/ Malls within the Municipal limits/urban local body limits shall be open on an alternate basis through a rotation system.

“District magistrates of all districts shall devise a mechanism to implement this, preferably in consultation with local market associations,” the LG office Tweeted—KNO

