J&K records above 1500 cases, 6 deaths

768 positive cases in Jammu, 748 in Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir continues to experience a spike in daily Covid cases with 1,516 fresh cases along with six Covid-related reported on Monday.

Six of the deaths were reported from Srinagar, Pulwama, Kupwara, Jammu, Samba district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 748 from Kashmir Division and 768 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar and Jammu district top the list of fresh cases, reporting 383 and 451 .

The bulletin said that 813 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 207 from Jammu Division and 606 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,2164 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 383 new cases and currently has 4,151 active cases, with 355 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 110 new cases and currently has 1079 active cases, with 96 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 46 new cases and currently has 483 active cases, with 42 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 29 new cases and currently has 318 active cases, with 26 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 36 new cases and currently has 263 active cases, with 23 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 48 new cases and has 337 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 14 new cases and has 155 active cases, with 20 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 31 new cases and has 183 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 47 new cases and has 289 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 4 new cases and currently has 93 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 451 new cases, Udhampur 81 , Rajouri 34, Doda 8, Kathua 38 , Kishtwar 4, Samba 33, Poonch 4, Ramban 13 and Reasi 102.

