Woman who received bullet injury in Tral succumbs

Srinagar:A woman who had received a bullet injury in Pulwama district last week died at a hospital here on Sunday, police said.

Shakeela Banu (35), a resident of the Darganie Gund area of Tral in south Kashmir received the bullet injury on Friday night, but her family initially did not report the matter to the police.

Her husband and in-laws tried to hide the matter and ferried her to a nearby hospital at Aripal and then to the sub-district hospital in Tral, but did not disclose to doctors anything regarding bullet injuries, the police had said on Saturday.

Doctors were informed by family members that she was suffering from abdominal pain/heart problem, the police said, adding that the doctors at the hospital referred her to the SMHS Hospital here where she was diagnosed of the injury due to a bullet.

“As soon as the police received the information, a team from Aripal Police Post reached the house of the injured and during a search, an empty bullet cartridge was recovered, the police said.

Banu, the wife of Ghulam Nabi Lone, died at the SMHS Hospital on Sunday.

A case has been registered and investigation taken up, the police said. PTI

