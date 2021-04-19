Highest daily spike in J&K with 1500 Covid cases

Kashmir tops with 979 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday reported the biggest jump in Covid cases so far with 1,526 fresh cases along with six Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Six of the deaths were reported from Srinagar, Baramulla, Anantnag and three in Jammu district.

The official Covid bulletin said that the new cases included 979 from Kashmir Division and 547 from Jammu Division.

Srinagar district continued to top the list of fresh cases, reporting 520 of them.

The bulletin said that 963 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 541 from Jammu Division and 422 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1,1467 active cases, the bulletin said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 520 new cases and currently has 4,124 active cases, with 253 patients recovering in the last 24 hours. Baramulla reported 122 new cases and currently has 1065 active cases, with 73 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 70 new cases and currently has 479 active cases, with 41 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 76 new cases and currently has 316 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 23 new cases and currently has 251 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 50 new cases and has 314 active cases, with 16 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 44 new cases and has 161 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 14 new cases and has 162 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 47 new cases and has 242 active cases with 19 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 13 new cases and currently has 99 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 299 new cases, Udhampur 29, Rajouri 28, Doda 5, Kathua 51 , Kishtwar 0, Samba 20, Poonch 3, Ramban 24 and Reasi 88.

