MMU urges people to take Covid jab

Srinagar: Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu & Kashmir headed by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq while expressing serious concern over the second wave of Covid-19 asked people to hold special prayers in Ramadan for seeking refuge against the pandemic.

It also fervently asked people that keeping in view the Shariah and Islamic teachings and to protect themselves and others from the virus, there is a dire need to strictly follow the COVID-19 SOPs and most importantly including taking Covid jab.

The MMU said that Muslim scholars, Ulema and Muftiyaan Kiraam of reputed Islamic institutions across the world have stressed upon Muslims to get administered with Covid 19 vaccine which is in keeping with Islamic rulings .

“All the constituents of MMU including its chairman Mirwaiz Umar fervently appeal to people of Jammu & Kashmir not to pay heed to rumors about vaccination and go for it with as soon as possible,” the statement said.

It also condemned the authorities for continuing to keep Mirwaiz Umar Farooq even in the holy month of Ramadan under arbitrary house detention despite repeated appeals to release him so that he could resume his responsibilities in this holy month for Muslims. “Such anti-Muslims acts are unfortunate to say the least,” it said.

